Several local high schools advance to girls’ basketball state semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local high schools will play in next week’s girls basketball state semifinals.

The state semifinals and finals will be played in the Dayton area.

Fairmont High School beat Olentangy, 66-45, on Friday night in the Division I regional finals.

The Firebirds advanced to the Division I state semifinals against Pickerington Central. They will play on Thursday night at UD Arena at 8 p.m.

STATE BOUND!



Your Firebirds are headed to the FINAL FOUR at UD Arena.



📍 vs Pickerington Central

🗓 Thursday, March 12

⏰ 8:00 PM

🔵 Firebirds in BLUE



Firebird Nation…let’s make UD Arena a Sea of Blue!#WeAreFirebirds pic.twitter.com/BlKvODzb0I — Fairmont Girls Basketball (@FairmontGB) March 7, 2026

Chaminade Julienne High School defeated Carroll High School, 49-45, in the Division III regional finals at Lakota East High School.

The Eagles will play Copley in the Division III state semifinals on Thursday, March 12. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. at the Nutter Center.

St. Henry High School defeated Fayetteville-Perry, 38-36, in the Division VI regional finals on Saturday.

The Redskins play in the Division VI state semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. Their game will be at the Nutter Center.

For the first time in program history, the girls basketball team is state bound!! Proud to be a Redskin! pic.twitter.com/5ynTcKd9Vs — St. Henry Schools (@sthenryschools) March 7, 2026

Russia High School beat Cedarville, 40-32, on Saturday in the Division VII regional finals at Butler High School.

The Raiders’ next game will be in the Division VII state semifinals on Friday, March 13. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. at the Nutter Center.

Proud of our Lady Raiders! pic.twitter.com/jDsFQoC0S7 — Russia Local School District (@LocalRussia) March 7, 2026

All state championship games will be at the UD Arena.

