Troopers, medics respond to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded to a crash in Greene County early Friday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Corry Road on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

