Troopers, local law enforcement crack down on speeders on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — Slowing down drivers on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County is the goal of state troopers and several other police departments around the area.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has been on several rides along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol before, as they have checked for speeders. The patrol by ground and by air.

Stephanie Stankus told News Center 7 that she didn’t notice any extra law enforcement officers on the road, driving around northern Montgomery County on Wednesday.

“Um, you know what? I haven’t been driving on the highway today, so I have not noticed,” she said.

News Center 7 spotted a state trooper checking speeds on I-75 southbound near the Dryden Road exit in Moraine on Wednesday morning.

Troopers are working with Dayton Police and Vandalia Police over the course of the next 12 hours, focusing on slowing speeders on I-75.

Lt. Dallas Root with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “Speeds on 75, we get daily complaints from citizens about higher speeds.”

Stankus said she appreciates this kind of work from law enforcement.

“I don’t personally speed, but if you do, you probably shouldn’t be. It’s very dangerous. I don’t have a problem with it,” Stankus said.

State troopers told News Center 7 they have data to show this kind of work is needed.

“If you look at a lot of the statistics on the interstate, crashes are a result of either an unsafe speed or some type of improper lane change,” Lt. Root said.

I-75 through Montgomery County includes the construction zone between Needmore Road and Leo Street. That work zone means the speed limit on I-75 in Montgomery County is anywhere from 50 to 65 mph.

Troopers said they already stopped several drivers for going way above any kind of speed limit in that range.

“One of my troopers stopped one for 114 mph on I-75. And then, one of my sergeants had stopped somebody for 95,” Lt. Root said.

He continued to say police and deputies are going to keep focusing on speeds on the interstates in Montgomery County for the rest of the year.

Starting next month, they will also focus on Interstate 70, including through Huber Heights.

