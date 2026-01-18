Troopers investigate fatal crash near busy US route

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Pleasant Township.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Marsh Road near US Route 224, according to our news partner, WCSM Radio.

During the initial investigation, troopers determined that a single vehicle, a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 33-year-old Jarrett Catlin, was traveling northbound on Marsh Road.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, losing control, and slid across the center line and off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

Catlin suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said that he was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol may have been a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to consider slowing their driving speeds on snow-covered roadways.

