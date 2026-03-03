Troopers investigate 2 vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Xenia Post investigated a two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Snypp Road in Greene County.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by 34-year-old Kristen Semler, and a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by 19-year-old Lilly Mellon, were traveling northeast on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The Toyota was making a left turn from W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road to travel northwest on Snypp Road.

The Honda swerved to pass another vehicle on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, traveling left of center into the oncoming westbound lane.

The Honda then struck the Toyota as it was turning.

After colliding, both vehicles continued onto Snypp Road and then traveled off the right side of the road into a field.

Semler and Mellon were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Mellon was cited for driving left of center on a two lane road.

