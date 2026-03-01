Troopers respond to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash in Greene County on Sunday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road at Snypp Road just outside of Yellow Springs on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

