9 people injured after shooting at popular music venue

CINCINNATI — Multiple people suffered from gunshot wounds after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a music venue in the East End in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired inside Riverfront Live, a music venue located in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, according to our news partner WCPO.

Nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Hennie.

The victims were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital or UC Medical Center.

Hennie said that they don’t know what led up to the shooting or any information on a suspect.

Riverfront Live, located right on the Ohio River, was hosting a party with several DJs that began at 10 p.m., according to a social media post.

