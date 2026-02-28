Firefighters respond to house fire in Centerville neighborhood

CENTERVILLE — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Centerville neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Washington Township firefighters were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the 0 block of Westerly Lane on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Iran’s Supreme Leader presumed dead after U.S.-Israel strikes
- Can you help? Police looking for suspect involved in assault at local gas station
- The Latest: Iran launches retaliatory strikes as Trump calls for regime change
No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group