Can you help? Police looking for suspect involved in assault at local gas station

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an assault at a local gas station.

The assault occurred around 6:28 p.m. Friday at the Speedway located at 1020 East Dorothy Lane.

The suspect was seen driving a white Hyundai. A license plate beginning with “HUY” was in the back window.

If you have any information or leads, contact Ptl. Stull at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-008067.

