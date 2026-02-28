Can you help? Police looking for suspect involved in assault at local gas station

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?
The Kettering Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an assault at a local gas station.
The assault occurred around 6:28 p.m. Friday at the Speedway located at 1020 East Dorothy Lane.
The suspect was seen driving a white Hyundai. A license plate beginning with “HUY” was in the back window.
If you have any information or leads, contact Ptl. Stull at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-008067.
