At least 1 dead after crash on SR-4 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash in Greene County Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed troopers are on the scene of a crash on state Route 4 and Bath Road.

At least one person is dead, OSP confirmed.

All northbound lanes are closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted on to state Route-444.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

