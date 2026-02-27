At least 1 dead after crash on SR-4 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash in Greene County Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man accused of shooting student in stomach during argument in library parking lot
- Ohio corrections officer arrested after extortion investigation
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools terminates contracted employee after ‘concerning behavior’ with student
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed troopers are on the scene of a crash on state Route 4 and Bath Road.
At least one person is dead, OSP confirmed.
All northbound lanes are closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted on to state Route-444.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group