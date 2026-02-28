1 taken by CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person has been transported to an area hospital by CareFlight after a motorcycle crash in German Township.
The call came in around 3:13 a.m. to the intersection of South Diamond Mill Road and Little Forest Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
No additional information was available at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person.
