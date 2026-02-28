Area man accused of killing 2 arrested after years-long investigation

MIDDLETOWN — A man accused of killing two people in Middletown has been arrested after a years-long investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Middletown police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Natrone C. Kakaris, 28, in the 2200 block of Whittier Street around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Butler County Grand Jury indicted Kakaris on aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

Middletown police said these charges are connected to the shooting deaths of Marvin Tyrone “Ty” Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald.

Davis and Fitzgerald were killed on Feb. 4, 2023, at 707 15th Avenue in Middletown.

Authorities arrested Kakaris without incident, and he is booked into the Middletown City Jail.

Anyone with information on Davis and Fitzgerald’s deaths can contact Middletown Police Detective Mynhier at (513) 425-7720 or ken.mynhier@cityofmiddletown.org. They can also call dispatch at (513) 425-7700.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group