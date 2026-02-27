Police identify man killed in shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting in a Springfield neighborhood early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Maiden Lane just before 1 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Walker, Jr., 28, of Springfield, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson with Springfield police.

Walker was pronounced dead on scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident, and investigators believe there are no additional threats to the public at this time,” the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the dispatch sergeant said that the initial call was that a gun was used in self-defense.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including related video footage, is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group