Student seriously hurt after shooting in library parking lot

COLUMBUS — A student was seriously hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of a library on Thursday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Martin Luther King Branch on East Long Street.

Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Joe Albert told WBNS-10 that the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Angela Chapman identified the victim as a student.

The library was locked down for a short time directly after the shooting.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the branch closed for the rest of the night, WBNS-10 reported.

“While the shooting did not happen in a school building or during the school day, it has a huge impact on our school family and is traumatic for the students in our care. We are all keeping this student in our prayers tonight. I call on all our parents, students, stakeholders and neighbors to join us in calling for a stop to gun violence,” Chapman said.

East High School, which is near the library, will have increased security on Thursday night and Friday, WBNS-10 reported.

Chapman added that CARE teams will be on site for any students and staff.

Additional details about any possible suspects or what led to this shooting were not immediately available.

