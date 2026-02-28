Iran’s Supreme Leader presumed dead after U.S.-Israel strikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader is presumed dead after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after a massive U.S. and Israeli military operation on Saturday, multiple Israeli official sources confirmed to CBS News.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Associated Press reported that some of the first strikes on Iran appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive “as far as I know,” according to a previous Associated Press report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Saturday that there are “growing signs” that Khamenei is “gone” after the mission, CBS News reported.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group