U.S. Military confirms 3 American service members killed, 5 seriously wounded in Iran operation

The U.S. Military has confirmed that three American Service members were killed and five have been wounded in the Iran operation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979, the Associated Press reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the conflict entered its second day, the U.S. Military confirmed that three troops were killed, confirming the first American casualties.

“Three U.S. service members have been killed in action, and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury,” the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social media.

The statement went on to say that several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty.

“Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing,” the statement said. “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.



Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

No additional information was provided.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group