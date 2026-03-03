1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton on Monday night.
The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of East Third Street around 8:45 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor added that authorities have taken one person into custody.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
