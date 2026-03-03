2 men arrested in mass shooting at area music venue

CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a music venue in Cincinnati over the weekend.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, for felonious assault on Monday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday at Riverfront Live along Kellogg Avenue.

Nine people were shot at the venue and taken to area hospitals. They are all currently in stable condition.

Cincinnati police said they did not have any information about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspect information.

As previously reported, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects involved in the shooting.

WCPO-9 reported that Riverfront Live was hosting a party with multiple DJs when the shooting happened.

Riverfront Live said in a social media post on Sunday that their hearts are with the victims and their families.

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred in the early hours of March 1st at Riverfront Live. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We are profoundly grateful that, at this time, all of the victims are reportedly in a safe and stable condition.

“We want to take this moment to thank the staff, the first responders, and the community that supported us last night, as they have for the last eight years. The immediate reaction from CPD helped to prevent further casualties. To those brave men and women- THANK YOU. To the community that we are proud to be a part of, Thank You.”

