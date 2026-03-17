Troopers to increase presence on St. Patrick’s Day holiday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is increasing its presence on roadways statewide for St. Patrick’s Day to remove impaired drivers from the road.

The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign, according to a spokesperson.

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Troopers will be present across Ohio to monitor for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

More than half of fatal crashes on St. Patrick’s Day over the past five years involved impaired driving, according to OSP Patrol data.

Governor Mike DeWine is urging those who plan to celebrate the holiday to make transportation arrangements in advance.

“Law enforcement will be out in full force around the state this St. Patrick’s Day, so I encourage those planning to celebrate to also plan for a safe ride home,” DeWine said.

Troopers suggest designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service before any celebrations begin.

Troopers are specifically trained to identify multiple forms of impairment beyond alcohol.

This includes detecting the influence of marijuana and other drugs that can negatively affect a person’s ability to operate a vehicle.

OSP emphasized that motorists should never assume they are safe to drive after consuming any substance that causes impairment.

Colonel Charles A. Jones, superintendent of OSP, said the goal of the high-visibility enforcement is to prevent life-changing accidents.

“If you choose to drink, make the responsible choice to designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service,” Jones said. “Don’t let a day of celebration end in a lifetime of regret.”

An OVI conviction in Ohio carries various penalties, including potential jail time, license suspension, and heavy fines.

OSP noted that these legal consequences are minor compared to the burden of causing a fatal crash.

To help remove dangerous drivers from the road, the patrol encourages motorists to call #677 safely to report suspected impaired driving directly to the nearest patrol post.

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