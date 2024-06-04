Trooper finds altered firearm during traffic stop in area county

WAYNE COUNTY — A reckless driving violation led to the discovery of an altered firearm in Wayne County, Indiana on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with Indiana State Police.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a 19-year-old for reckless driving near 21st Street and US-40 in Richmond.

The spokesperson said the trooper noticed a rifle in the front passenger seat while speaking to the driver.

The 19-year-old gave the trooper consent to inspect the rifle and another handgun.

The spokesperson said that the trooper noticed the receiver was painted, which made the serial number on the rifle illegible.

The driver is facing preliminary charges of possession of an altered firearm and reckless driving.

