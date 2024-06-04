Child injured in shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A child was injured after being shot at a Trotwood apartment complex over the weekend.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of a shooting.

An investigation showed that “unattended” young juveniles found a loaded firearm in the residence and that resulted in one of them being shot, Trotwood police confirmed on Tuesday.

The child who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police want to remind parents and guardians of several gun safety tips if they have children in the home, including:

Guns should be stored unloaded and in a locked location that is out of the reach and sight of children.

All handguns and other firearms should be equipped with approved child-resistant gun locks.

Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked location that is not accessible to children.

Keys and lock combinations should be hidden and the locations never revealed in front of children.

Never leave guns on a nightstand, table, or other place where a small child can gain access as it may lead to injuries and fatalities.









