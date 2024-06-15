Trooper catches driver going nearly 50 mph over the speed limit in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper caught a driver going nearly 50 miles per hour over the speed limit in Montgomery County.

A Trooper from the Piqua Post recently cited a driver for 106 mph in a posted 60 mph zone on State Route 4 in Montgomery County, according to a Facebook post.

>> RELATED: 109 MPH in a Honda Civic; deputy catches car going 44 MPH over the speed limit on I-675

News Center 7 previously reported that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy caught a car going 109 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-675 Wednesday night.

OSHP said that this year there have been over 11,400 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways.

They ended the Facebook post with the hashtag #SlowDown.

Recently, a trooper from our Piqua Post cited a motorist for 106 mph in a posted 60 mph zone on state Route 4 in... Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday, June 14, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group