Trial delayed for Ohio father accused of killing his sons as attorneys seek death penalty exclusion

CLERMONT COUNTY — The trial for a Clermont County father accused of killing his three young sons has been delayed.

Chad Doerman’s trial was originally scheduled for July, but the date has now been vacated, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attorneys for Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons ask for death penalty to be dropped

This comes after Doerman’s attorneys filed a motion asking Clermont County Judge Richard Ferenc to find Doerman ineligible to receive the death penalty. In the filing, they cited “serious mental illness at time of offense.”

An initial hearing on the filing was held Friday afternoon and Doerman’s attorneys have agreed to submit an expert’s report supporting Doerman’s mental illness by June 3.

There will now be a pre-trial hearing in August to determine whether Doerman is eligible for the death penalty.

The delays mean that it is likely Doerman will not go to trial this year, WCPO reported. A potential complication arises if that is the case, as Ferenc is scheduled to retire at the end of the year. Another judge would need to take over the case. If Doerman is found eligible for capital punishment, then that potential new judge would need to be death penalty-qualified.

>> RELATED: Court docs reveal new info about moments before Ohio father allegedly killed his 3 young sons

As News Center 7 previously reported, Doerman faces 21 separate counts in connection to the actions that took place on June 15, including nine counts of aggravated murder. He’s since changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

He’s been accused of shooting his three sons; 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter, and 7-year-old Clayton, execution-style, killing them all.

He allegedly confessed to the killings, but the judge threw out his confession last month after ruling that Doerman’s Miranda Rights were violated.

©2024 Cox Media Group