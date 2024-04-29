Trial begins today for man accused of causing deadly Clark County school bus crash

SPRINGFIELD — The trial for a man accused of causing a deadly school bus crash in Clark County last year is set to start Monday.

Hermanio Joseph, 36, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the crash involving a Northwestern Local Schools on the district’s first day of school August 22. The crash killed an 11-year-old student, Aiden Clark, and injured over two dozen others.

Jury selection for the trial is expected for most of the day Monday, sources have told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Joseph is accused of not having a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. His lawyers filed a motion to have his charges thrown out earlier this year saying he in fact had a valid license issued in Mexico where he lived before arriving in the United States. However the motion was later declined weeks later by Judge Douglas Rastatter.

