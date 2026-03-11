Tri-Village senior named finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball

NEW MADISON — A senior at Tri-Village High School in Darke County has been named a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball.

Trey Sagester is one of seven finalists for the award announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

Sagester is a two-time Division VI Southwest District and Western Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

He’s averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Sagester is the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer and recently surpassed 2,000 career points.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), he’s on pace to play in the top five most games in OHSAA history. He’s also on pace to be a top 20 three-point maker and top 25 scorer in OHSAA history.

Other finalists for the award are Brunswick’s Trey Dexter, Delphos St. John’s Cameron Elwer, Garfield Heights’ Marcus Johnson, Marysville’s Gator Nichols, Columbus Academy’s Jason Singleton, and Lakota West’s Josh Tyson.

Voting ends Monday, March 16, and the winner will be announced Thursday, March 19.

The winner of Ohio Ms. Basketball is set to be announced tomorrow. Fairmont High School’s Kayla Thornton is among the finalists for the award.

