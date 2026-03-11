Country singer Colter Wall cancels Ohio show, remainder of tour amid mental health struggles

CINCINNATI — Country singer Colter Wall, who was scheduled to have a concert in Cincinnati this week, has cancelled the remainder of his tour.

Wall said that he is “mentally unwell” in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined,” he said.

He went on to say he was taking an “indefinite hiatus from live music.”

Wall, who is known for songs like “Sleeping on the Blacktop” and “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie,” was scheduled to play at The Andrew J Brady Music Center on Friday night.

He had four remaining shows on his “Memories and Empties” tour.

