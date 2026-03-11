Country singer Colter Wall cancels Ohio show, remainder of tour amid mental health struggles

CINCINNATI — Country singer Colter Wall, who was scheduled to have a concert in Cincinnati this week, has cancelled the remainder of his tour.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Wall said that he is “mentally unwell” in a social media post on Wednesday.
“Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined,” he said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dental practice closes in Greene County due to doctor’s cancer diagnosis
- 1 dead after dump truck loses tire, swerves into oncoming traffic
- Raiders heading to NCAA tournament for first time in 4 years
He went on to say he was taking an “indefinite hiatus from live music.”
Wall, who is known for songs like “Sleeping on the Blacktop” and “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie,” was scheduled to play at The Andrew J Brady Music Center on Friday night.
He had four remaining shows on his “Memories and Empties” tour.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group