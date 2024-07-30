Roads closed, trees down after overnight storms across area

CLINTON COUNTY — Roads are closed due to trees being down after early morning storms on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Clinton County just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The first warning was issued at 1:48 a.m. Radar indicated that a severe thunderstorm was located over Blanchester.

NWS issued a second warning at 1:55 a.m. They said, “A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilmington.”

The first storm expired at 2:15 a.m. and NWS canceled the second warning at 2:17 a.m.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, viewers sent photos of lightning that could be seen in Preble County.

An iWitness 7 viewer also sent lighting video in Preble County.

Hamilton Township Police reported on social media that W. Foster-Maineville Road is closed at Butterworth Road for a tree down. They are asking drivers to seek an alternative route.

There are trees reportedly down across the roads in Blanchester and Harlan Township, according to WLWT TV in Cincinnati.

This includes Middleboro Road, WXIX TV in Cincinnati said.

News Center 7 has contacted multiple agencies including the Butler, Clinton, and Warren County Sheriff’s offices.

