Trash collection, other services in Kettering to be adjusted for total solar eclipse

KETTERING — Several services will be adjusted in Kettering for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

While the City of Kettering is not hosting any viewing events for the solar eclipse, several preparations are being made to manage the potentially large crowds expected in the area.

Trash collection services will be adjusted to avoid the heaviest traffic during the day.

Rumpke will start collecting trash and recycling as early as 2 a.m. for Monday pickup, so residents are asked to put their bins out on Sunday evening.

Other services in Kettering will be adjusted due to potential traffic issues, according to a Facebook post from City of Kettering.

Kettering Recreation Complex and Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center (Trent Arena) will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kettering Municipal Court will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Polen Farm, Habitat Environmental Center, Rosewood Arts Center, Fraze Fanfare, and Yard Debris Center will be closed on April 8.

Kettering Recreation Complex will open as a shelter facility in the event of emergency.





