TRAFFIC: Multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Harrison Twp. shuts down southbound lanes

HARRISON Twp. — A multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-75 South in the area of Benchwood Road, Harrison Twp., shut down all southbound lanes for several minutes. The left lane has been reopened, a motorist reported about 5:55 p.m.

There are injuries in the crash that involved at least three vehicles, but the severity of the injuries is not known, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post.

Initial reports from Montgomery County Regional Dispatch suggested that at least one person reportedly was trapped in the wreckage and another of the vehicles was on its top.

The person reportedly trapped has been freed from the wreckage, according to the state patrol dispatcher.

The accident, on I-75 South in the area of Benchwood and Wyse roads, was reported at 4:52 p.m.

Southbound traffic is being re-routed onto Benchwood Road and back onto the interstate as of 5:45 p.m.

We will update this developing report as we learn.





