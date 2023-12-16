Traffic delays expected today during Toys for Toys giveaway in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are warning drivers of traffic delays that are expected on Saturday.

The right lane of Brandt Pike Southbound starting near Chambersburg Road, leading to Brandt/Fishburg, will be designated for the Toys for Tots Giveaway until 9 p.m., the police department said in a social media post.

The police department says to expect traffic delays in the area of Brandt and Longford all the way to Brandt and Fishburg on Brandt Pike.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

