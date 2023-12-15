‘We were all turned away;’ Some families turned away at local Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD — Over 100 people showed up to the Toys for Tots event at the Springfield Sports Academy last night hoping to bring Christmas presents home to their kids, but many left empty-handed

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spent part of her day in Springfield speaking to parents who left without gifts for their kids. They’ll talk about the “unorganized” event tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to the principal of Springfield Sports Academy. She said the event, which was for families in Clark and Champaign counties, only had two people working.

“(The coordinator) found out that her volunteers were not able to support, so all the military troops that were expecting to come out and help, again, they were unavailable,” Travonna Hunter said.

