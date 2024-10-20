TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire causes lane closures on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A pickup truck caught fire on I-70 in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon causing some traffic problems for drivers.

Around 2 p.m. firefighters were called to I-70 westbound near SR-201 for reports of car fire, according to initial reports.

Video from an iWitness7 viewer shows a pickup truck engulfed and a man who appears to be the driver standing off to the side.

The two right lanes are currently blocked as crews work to get teh fire under control.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

