TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on busy interstate shut down after crash during winter weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several lanes on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County are shut down due to a crash.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound near State Route 202.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said troopers are assisting with traffic.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
