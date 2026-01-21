TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes on I-70 EB in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A crash has blocked all of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights on Tuesday night, according to OHGO.
Initial reports indicate that the crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 46.
OHGO indicates that eastbound traffic is currently backed up to the I-75/I-70 interchange.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and wll continue to follow this story.
