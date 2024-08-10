UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-70 W in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE:

Lanes have reopened after a crash shutdown parts of the highway Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. westbound lanes reopened on I-70 at Hoke Road, according to ODOT.

INITIAL REPORT:

A crash has shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 at Hoke Road Friday night.

Around 8 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash was reported all lanes are closed on I-70 West at Hoke Rd/SR-49 South, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>> At least 1 dead after crash involving semi in Clark County

Traffic cameras show cars off the side of the road.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group