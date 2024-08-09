At least 1 dead after crash involving semi in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Clark County Friday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant J-Von Humphreys said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will break down the scene LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of E National Road, near the I-70 and US-40 interchange.

“A semi going west on 70 exited off the 40 and the vehicle struck a yield sign, went off the right side of the road then struck a tree line,” Humphreys said.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and noticed a semi-truck off the roadway and into the trees.

>> Dayton police sergeant fired following sex investigation

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Humphreys said.

OSHP will continue to investigate this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group