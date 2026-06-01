Township reviews plan for 129-unit senior living community

WASHINGTON TWP — South Montgomery County could soon see crews get to work on a new living area for senior citizens.

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O’Brien Construction wants to build in Washington Township.

Township trustees have to review and approve the developer’s final plan before any building permits are issued.

The hearing will happen during the board meeting Monday night

O’Brein Construction wants to build 89 residential care units and 40 independent living cottages on 15 acres of land located on the south side of Austin Road.

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It’s planned as a Continuum of Care campus including independent living and memory care.

Individual units in the residential care facility will be around 540 square feet.

The cottages will be over 1400 square feet and have two bedrooms, a full-size kitchen, and a private garage.

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted to approve this for a first-stage development plan and rezoning request in February.

Tonight, they will hear from the developers’ final plan for the project and vote on whether they want to go through with it.

If the final design of this project gets approved, construction is expected to start in late summer and could take about 18 months to build.

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