Tornado siren repaired after failing during severe weather

GERMANTOWN — A tornado siren has been repaired after not working during Wednesday’s severe weather in Germantown.

In a social media post, the Germantown Fire and EMS said that the siren in Hillcrest had functioned normally during the scheduled monthly tornado test.

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Crews received a call that the siren was not working and quickly ensured it was fixed.

The Germantown Fire and EMS said that the outdoor sirens are designed to alert people outdoors during severe weather events. The sirens should not be your only means of receiving weather alerts.

The fire department also said to make sure to enable all weather alerts on phones or use a weather radio.

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