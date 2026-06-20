Firefighters battle barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews are battling an early morning barn fire in Darke County.

The call came out at 2:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of State Route 502 in Greenville, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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No injuries were reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any animals were inside of the barn at the time of the fire.

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