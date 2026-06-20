Construction begins for new Chipotle location in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — Montgomery County is getting a new Chipotle location.
The City of Miamisburg said in a social media post that construction has begun.
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The location is set to open at 225 North Heincke Road, right next to the Kroger Marketplace.
The Chipotle will feature a new mobile ordering pickup window.
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