Construction begins for new Chipotle location in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — Montgomery County is getting a new Chipotle location.

The City of Miamisburg said in a social media post that construction has begun.

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The location is set to open at 225 North Heincke Road, right next to the Kroger Marketplace.

The Chipotle will feature a new mobile ordering pickup window.

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