Tornado measuring 10 football fields traveled across Logan Co., NWS says

LOGAN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has released more information about a tornado in Logan County that caused the deaths of three people.

The tornado began east of I-75 south of Wapakoneta before it rapidly strengthened near Glacier Hill Lakes RV Resort causing serious damage.

The tornado continued eastward toward Wapak-Freyburg Road, causing significant damage to the Resort clubhouse and homes on the west side of the road, the NWS said.

The tornado continued south of Pusheta Road with at least EF2 strength.

>> ‘They were best buds;’ 2 women killed in Logan County tornado knew each other for decades

The tornado likely remained fairly strong as it impacted homes and outbuildings along Town Line Road, Ashburn Road, and Geyer Road, the agency said.

It intensified again between State Route 65 and Valley Road

The tornado made a southeast turn and continued into Logan County.

It strengthened as it approached the village of Lakeview, producing severe damage over much of the Lakeview area and beginning along Pine Street and Poplar Court.

>> UPDATE: All 3 victims killed in tornado in Logan County identified

The most significant damage occurred along a stretch of Lakeview, with maximum winds up to 155 mph, which corresponds to an EF3 tornado.

The width of the tornado was likely near a mile at this point.

The tornado then crossed a portion of Indian Lake and moved across Orchard Island.

It continued to move to the southeast, crossing State Route 366 and Route 177 to the north of Huntsville, weakening to an EF1 at this point.

The NWS said it is unclear if the tornado ended in eastern Logan County or connected to a tornado in western Union County.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group