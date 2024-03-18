‘They were best buds;’ 2 women killed in Logan County tornado knew each other for decades

LOGAN COUNTY — The two women killed after a tornado hit a mobile home park in Logan County were best friends, according to family.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to a family member of one of the women and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> RELATED: All 3 victims killed in tornado in Logan County identified

Marilyn Snapp, 81, and Darla Doty (Darla Williams), 70, were identified Monday as two of the three people killed in the storms, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews were conducting a search and rescue operation at Geiger Trailer Park when they found both Snapp and Williams deceased in the debris from the tornado.

“They were best buds,” said Vicki Predmore, Snapp’s niece by marriage.

We will continue updating this story.

Darla Williams

Marilyn Snapp

















©2024 Cox Media Group