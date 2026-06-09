Dangerous heat, potential flooding and strong storms

DAYTON — An area of low pressure has set up to our NW and a warm front will be lifting within the next 24 hours. This will allow for the Miami Valley to sit in the “warm sector”, the area between the warm front and the cold front. This brings in warm, moist air from the Gulf and fuels the potential for heavy downpours and stronger thunderstorms alongside the boundary. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon wind and hail are possible.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook

Tuesday brings scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. This will be more of an isolated localized flash flooding concern.

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High temperatures are expected to climb Wednesday and Thursday nearly 10 degrees above normal reaching nearly 90 degrees. The heat index or “feels like” temperature will push near 100 degrees. This will fuel the potential for stronger thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon. Wind small pea sized hail are the biggest concern. The threats are low. Once again, flooding will be the biggest hazard.

Future Feels Like Temperatures

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The cold front will finally pass by and we’ll have to watch for the threat of stronger storms Friday. There’s still uncertaining on timing and threats as we’re four days out. But now is the time to be weather aware.

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