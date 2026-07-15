Tornado leaves damage near San Antonio; injuries unclear

SAN ANTONIO — A tornado tore through part of San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday.
In the photo, you can see debris swirling around and electrical flashes.
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The National Weather Service confirmed this was a tornado.
It’s not clear if anybody was injured during the storm.
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