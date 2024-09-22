Tire Buy Back Event to take place today in Montgomery County

MORAINE — The annual Tire Buyback event will be held today in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County residents can earn $2 for every scrap tire brought to the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.
The rubber from the tires will be recycled to use for playground equipment, mulch, and other items.
Trucks, farm implements or other oversized tires will not be accepted.
There is a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. Hauling more than 10 tires without a license is a felony.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Sept 22.
