Tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Family and friends will gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, but it can be stressful for pets.

Fireworks, backyard barbecues, and the summer heat can be a problem for pets, according to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

They are asking owners to take precautions to keep their furry friends safe.

This includes:

Barbecues & Parties- If you're celebrating with a backyard barbecue, make sure to keep human food out of reach and secure any trash bins. Many foods common at a cookout such as onions, chocolate, grapes, and alcohol are poisonous to pets.

Keep Cool- Just like people, pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Ensure your pet always has access to fresh water and can duck into the shade if they have been in the sun for a while. If you are taking your dog for a walk, consider going during a cooler part of the day like the morning or late evening to avoid the hot pavement burning your pup's paws.

Licenses & Microchips- In the case that your pet does escape, licenses and microchips are crucial to getting them back home. Ensure your dog is wearing a collar with their 2024 license tag displayed at all times; if you need to purchase a 2024 dog license, stop by the ARC or Auditor's Office downtown, or go online to www.mcohio.org/dogs. Microchips are an additional and permanent form of ID. Once your pet is chipped – that's it; no need to update or renew information unless you move or change phone numbers. If your pet is not already chipped, the ARC is offering to microchip pets for only $10 through August. Just stop in during open hours, no appointment is necessary.

Emergency Preparedness- Have a plan in place and be ready in case of an emergency. Keep a pet-specific first aid kit, your veterinarian's contact information, and the number of the nearest 24-hour emergency vet handy, just in case.

If you lose your pet this Fourth of July, visit this website to help reunite with your furry friend.

