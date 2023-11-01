Tips on how to keep car running smoothly during cold temperatures

HUBER HEIGHTS — The cold temperatures are serving as a reminder for people to get their vehicles ready for winter.

>>Cold, wind chills in teens this morning; Milder by weekend

We are seeing temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reported live from the AAA Tire and Auto Service in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

He is speaking with Dustin Shafner, AAA Car Care Manager.

Shafner says drivers should make sure their headlights are working especially at night. He added it’s also important your brake lights are working too.

“You want to be able to see when you’re stopping,” he told Hershovitz. “(This includes) everybody behind you. Just so everybody is safe out on the road, especially with it being dark outside.

>>U-Haul crashes into apartment building in Kettering

Hershovitz also spoke with Shafner about windshield wipers as some drivers had to clean off some snow off the windshield this morning.

“What you want to do is get that good swipe across the windshield. If you don’t get that, you are probably seeing some sort of torn wiper blade and you want to get those replaced,” he said.

For more tips on how to keep your car winter-ready, visit this website.

Hershovitz will have more ways on how you can save some money while getting your car ready for the winter as well as one thing when it comes to warming up your car today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group