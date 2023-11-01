U-Haul crashes into apartment building in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering police and fire department are investigating a U-Haul that crashed into an apartment building.

>>‘We are family;’ Law enforcement, hospital staff ‘clap out’ Clayton officer Cody Cecil

News Center 7 crews went to the scene to learn more.

The U-Haul crashed into an apartment building on the 2000 block of E Whipp Road, close to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31.

News Center 7 crews observed a large hole in the back of the building parallel to the parking lot.

They also noticed the truck crashed into a power meter and that AES was responding.

No one was injured during the crash and the apartment building hit was unoccupied at the time, according to the Battalion Chief on scene.

Police are investigating the incident, but it is believed to be an accident, the Battalion Chief said.

It is unknown what caused this crash and if the driver will be cited with anything.

Vehicle into Apartment Building Vehicle into Apartment Building (WHIO)

©2023 Cox Media Group