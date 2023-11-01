Cold, wind chills in teens this morning; Milder by weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Morning flurries possible

Morning wind chills in the teens

Milder by this weekend

FULL FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-20s. With winds out of the WNW at 10 to 20 mph, wind chills will be in the teens.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley says we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day but it will stay cold into the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a couple of passing clouds. Remaining chilly with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy Not as cool, but still below normal with highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with some sun. Warmer with closer to normal highs topping out near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible but mainly dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers with highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Drying out. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

