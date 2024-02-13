Tip leads to drug arrest in Preble Co.

EATON — A man is facing drug charges after officers received a tip.
Jason Stidham was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post by Eaton Police Division.
On Feb. 4 Eaton police got a drug trafficking tip.
An investigation led to the arrest of Stidham who officers said had multiple drug-related items in his possession.
We will continue to follow this story.
