Tip leads to drug arrest in Preble Co.

EATON — A man is facing drug charges after officers received a tip.

Jason Stidham was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post by Eaton Police Division.

On Feb. 4 Eaton police got a drug trafficking tip.

An investigation led to the arrest of Stidham who officers said had multiple drug-related items in his possession.

We will continue to follow this story.









